'She threw babies on the floor multiple times'

Daycare assistant who smothered infant identified after indictment charges her with manslaughter, multiple accounts of child abuse.

The Central District criminal prosecutor on Monday submitted to the Lod District Court an indictment against the Petah Tikva daycare assistant who smothered a 14-year-old infant last month.

The 23-year-old assistant, who has been identified as Ayna Skivanko, is being charged with manslaughter and several counts of abuse of child abuse by a responsible adult.

According to the indictment, Skivanko worked between 2016-2018 as a daycare assistant in Petah Tikva, caring for a group of babies between the ages of 3-18 months.

On several and varied occasions throughout the course of her employment, Skivanko abused babies and violently attacked them. In some of these instances, she grabbed their arms forcefully, shook babies in the air, kicked them, threw them violently on the floor, dragged them forcefully, and placed blankets on the babies' heads and bodies in ways which made it difficult for them to move or breathe.

One of these instances occurred on May 16, 2018, when Skivanko acted violently towards 14-month-old Yasmin Vineta, sitting on the infant and smothering her to death while she busied herself with her phone.

The prosecution is expected to request Skivanko's arrest be extended until the completion of legal proceedings against her.

In addition, according to Channel 10, Vineta's parents, Dorina and Vladimir, are suing Skivanko for a sum of 2.5 million NIS.