Labor leader: I intend to serve as prime minister

Labor leader Gabbay denies report claiming he agreed to allow former IDF Chief of Staff Gantz to serve as party candidate for PM.

Labor leader Avi Gabbay on Monday morning denied reports that he has agreed to allow former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz serve as his party's candidate for prime minister.

Speaking to Kan Bet, Gabby said, "I will be happy if Gantz joins the Labor party, and politics in general."

"I went into politics in order to change the reality in the State of Israel. In order to realize this plan, I intend to serve as prime minister."

Last week, Maariv's Ben Caspit reported that Gabbay and Gantz had agreed that Gantz would join the Zionist Union and serve as their candidate for prime minister, while Gabbay would continue to lead the party and remain in top place on the joint Zionist Union list.

He also said that the agreement included a clause stating that if the Zionist Union won the elections and Gantz was able to form a coalition, Gabbay would be a senior minister in it.