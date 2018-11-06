The military rabbinate on Sunday evening held an event in memory of Brigadier General Rabbi Avichai Ronsky, the former Chief Rabbi of the IDF who passed away in April after a lengthy battle with cancer.

The ceremony was held at the Palmahim base in the presence of the Chief Rabbi of the IDF, Brig. Gen. Rabbi Eyal Karim, the family of Rabbi Ronsky, former IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Benny Gantz, Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan (Jewish Home) and the Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Rabbi Shlomo Amar.

Rabbi Karim, the current Chief Rabbi of the IDF, said that "Rabbi Ronsky's central point on which everything rests: Caring for and interest in every person, with the ability to see what others did not see. Like Rabbi Moshe Rabbeinu, the father of our leaders, Rabbi Ronsky also knew that the power of a leader is in the ability to discern the smallest details. He always paid attention to them."

Former Chief of Staff Gantz said at the memorial that "a person's legacy remains even after his death. The late Rabbi Ronsky always made sure to be connected to the operational missions, to the commanders and soldiers in the field. He dealt with essence and meaning, and for this I greatly admired him, his path and his legacy, which you continue today."

Rabbi Ronsky’s son, Moshe Ronsky, also spoke at the memorial and said, "A lot of things have been said here and I think that each of those sitting here and everyone who knew my father received something small that he could take with him. As the military rabbi said, we are looking forward and we have a lot to console ourselves with, because dad did a lot. We want his path and his spirit to continue, so that everyone can take away something with him."