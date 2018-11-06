Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh believes that the “March of Return” riots and the ongoing confrontations along the Gaza border with Israel are beginning to bring political dividends for Palestinian Arabs.

Speaking Sunday at the funeral of a terrorist who was killed in the violent riots, Haniyeh said that "we are seeing the beginning of victory and the breaking of the siege thanks to the great March of the Return.”

In a reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan, Haniyeh said, "There are people here who prefer the next world to this world...Our Palestinian people, old and young, are going to the eastern border of the Gaza Strip with simple means as they try to stress their right to return to Palestine, all of Palestine."

He further said that the “March of Return” is restoring balance to the Palestinian issue and to the entire nation "because it is a victory for the right of return and a revival of the (Palestinian) issue and the collapse of the walls of the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip."

The so-called “March of the Return” violent riots, openly encouraged by Hamas, have been going on since March 30.

In these weekly violent riots, Gazans have hurled rocks, firebombs, and flaming tires at Israeli soldiers securing the border and have used makeshift “terror kites” to drop explosives on Israeli positions.

On Friday, the rioters used a new weapon in the form of an explosive charge attached to a large helium balloon that can travel for long distances.

Last week, Haniyeh declared that the riots will “continue until Jerusalem is liberated and the Gaza blockade ends.”