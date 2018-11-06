Lapid: Netanyahu dividing Israel

Yesh Atid party chief MK Yair Lapid slammed Prime Minister Netanyahu Sunday night.

"There are two Netanyahus," Lapid said. "There is the one who is making a big move to get the Iranians out of Syria and who has my support. The problem is that Netanyahu is sitting at night writing Facebook posts against Israeli citizens and dismantling and dividing this country," Lapid said in an interview with New 2.

Lapid also addressed recent polls which showed his Yesh Atid party trailing Netanyahu's Likud party. "This is a period of strong movements. If you go back a few months I was leading Netanyahu. In a few months I hope to be leading him again," he said, adding that "what emerges is that there are two governmental alternatives. It will be either me or Netanyahu. That will be the race to the end."

The Yesh Atid chief claimed that the Likud party was running a campaign against him at the expense of the taxpayer. "If someone uses government money and state funds to finance attacks on political rivals, the police should intervene."

"I think that all the rules of the game have been violated. There is a situation here where people say everything is permissible. It is permissible to denigrate it is permissible to curse, it is permissible to lie - it is permissible to disassemble Israeli society from within if it is good for me politically."