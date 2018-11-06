On Sunday afternoon, the ministers of the Political-Security Cabinet held a lengthy discussion in which they heard various proposals related to the improvement of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, including proposals involving international cooperation

One of the plans presented to the ministers was discussed in joint forums for Israel, the United States and the United Nations.

According to the plan, which is being promoted by a number of international bodies with American involvement, the Sinai region, which is both a source of concern to the Egyptians and Israel, will be used, to establish factories that will strengthen the Gazan economy, and to provide electricity and water to the Gaza Strip.

The plan is based on international fundraising, and the aim of using the Sinai is to circumvent the need for any dialogue with Hamas until it reaches the stage of connecting the infrastructure to Gaza and then to create pressure on Gaza residents to connect the infrastructure from Sinai.

However, this plan, like other programs heard by the ministers, was not put the vote. No operative decisions were made during the discussion.

During the meeting, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman clarified that Israel is doing everything possible to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza and that new projects must be contingent on the return of the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul to Israel and the return of Israelis held by Hamas.

Most of the ministers who participated in the meeting agreed with this position, which the defense establishment also shares.

Despite the fact that the meeting was supposed to be devoted exclusively to the improvement of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Education Minister Naftali Bennett raised the issue of the State's response to the issue of the terror kites from Gaza.

Bennett, along with at least two other ministers, raised the demand to deal with the cells that fire the kites just as they do with the launching of rockets into Israel.

The defense establishment raised the difficulty of doing so, saying that while the rockets were often fired from open areas, the balloons and kites were deliberately launched from population centers, and it would be difficult to handle the kite launchers in a specific manner.