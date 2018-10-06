Trump aide: 'Special place in hell' for Justin Trudeau

An economic adviser to President Donald Trump excoriated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a television interview Sunday, saying there is a “special place in hell” for people who engage in “bad faith diplomacy”.

Speaking with Fox News on Sunday regarding the feud between Trudeau and President Trump at the G-7 economic conference in Canada, White House Director of Trade Policy Peter Navarro blasted Trudeau, accusing him of ‘dishonest’ behavior towards Trump, and attempting to ‘stab’ the president in the back.

"There's a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door," Navarro said.

Navarro suggested that his comments reflected President Trump’s feelings regarding Trudeau, saying they came “right from Air Force One.”

"And that's what bad faith Justin Trudeau did with that stunt press conference. That's what weak, dishonest Justin Trudeau did. And that comes right from Air Force One."

Shortly after Canada hosted the G-7 meeting, which Trump attended, Trudeau held a press conference following Trump’s departure. During the press conference, Trudeau lambasted the Trump administration’s trade policy, accusing the US of attempting to ‘push around’ its northern neighbor.

"Canadians … stood shoulder to shoulder with American soldiers in far off lands in conflicts from the First World War onward," Trudeau said.

“Canadians, we’re polite, we’re reasonable, but we also will not be pushed around,” Trudeau continued.

President Trump fired back at Trudeau with an early morning tweet Sunday, calling Trudeau’s suggestion that American trade policy constituted a form of aggression against Canada “false statements”, and accused Canada of maintaining its own high tariffs on US agricultural products.

“Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!”

“PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!”