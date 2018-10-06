Passengers furious at severe train disruptions

Israel's rail traffic experienced heavy disruptions due to a signal malfunction in the town of Shefayim.

Following the accident, trains from the south will begin to complete their journey at the Tel Aviv-Savidor-Mercaz station. Northern-bound trains will begin and finish their journey at the Netanya station. The Negev railway line (Be'er Sheva-Kfar Saba) will operate as usual.

Railways officials note that there may be delays in the entire railway network. Special trains were ordered to the Herzliya, Netanya, Sapir-Netanya and Beit Yehoshua stations.

Yuval, an IDF soldier who was supposed to return home from his base, said that many passengers had had their travel plans disrupted by the delays, "I arrived at the train station in Tel Aviv and all the platforms were full of angry passengers who were upset about the mishaps on the Israel Railways."