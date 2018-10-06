Watch: Police helicopter documenting traffic violations





Loading....





Eight drivers who carried out dangerous bypasses were caught during an enforcement operation by the traffic police on Route 25 in the south.

According to the police, the police are constantly working on the country;s roads in a variety of ways to detect traffic offenses which endanger the lives of drivers and pedestrians, in order to increase deterrence and enforcement on the roads. Those means include the use of drones and helicopters to film traffic violations and follow the offenders