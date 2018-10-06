Shaked: 'I chose not to respond to Barak because I work'

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) spoke today to Erel Segal and Roi Idan and related to issues on the agenda in the Israeli legal system.

To accusations by former Supreme Court President Aharon Barak that "Israeli democracy is becoming tyranny and dictatorship of the majority," Shaked answered saying in contrast to what happened during his tenure, she did not reject meetings of the Judicial Appointments Committee in order to prevent the selection of judges who she does not like.

"What happened was that for the first time, judges were chosen who are not the first choice of Supreme Court justices as they used to be, and the court is different from what it was three years ago and by the way, it's no worse and no less professional, and human rights are no less important to it.

"Today's judges place greater emphasis and respect on the position of the Knesset, because it's no less important than the value of the court's position," Shaked noted.

Shaked responded to the blunt way in which she was personally attacked by retired judge Aharon Barak: "I chose not to answer pointedly to retired President Aharon Barak; I'm working. I think the judges we appointed during my term, and I had the right to appoint 40 percent of them, speak for themselves."

On the relationship between the judiciary and legislature, Shaked suggested referring to Finance Minister Kahlon and the Prime Minister: "Kulanu refuses to vote on any amendment to the Basic Law that will make a difference. Two things need to be done: One is to pass the Basic Law on legislation with the Overrule Clause. Kulanu isn't willing to do this with a majority ruling of 61, and we think a majority beyond 61 won't be effective. The second thing that is very important to do is to reduce eligibility to contend for the position. I think if the court does it itself and reduces it by itself, that would be best."

Shaked also referred to the exposure by journalist Kalman Liebskind about how former Supreme Court President Miriam Naor promoted her candidate in violation of the decision of the Judicial Selection Committee. Shaked claimed that this was done because of a President's House request to reduce the number of swearings-in and also because Justice Kara was sworn in for a shorter term than the other judges.