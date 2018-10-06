Couple celebrates 71st wedding anniversary by making Aliyah

Chicago natives, ages 93 and 91, immigrate to Israel this past Wednesday 'We finally decided to make Israel our permanent home.'

Chicago natives Devorah ‘Doris’ Levitz (91) and Norman Levitz (93) made Aliyah this past Wednesday at the Nefesh B’Nefesh office in Jerusalem.

The couple has one son, Ephraim, living in Israel, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. From the time their son made Aliyah 40 years ago, Devorah and Norman have come to visit Israel at least once a year. Now, they have officially decided to call Israel their permanent home.

“On each visit to Israel over the last 40 years, Norman kept saying no, we’re not quite ready to make Aliyah,” said Devorah Levitz. “However, now was the right time and we finally decided to make Israel our permanent home. We’re finally ready to say yes. It’s such a beautiful country and our Aliyah process has been extremely smooth so far”

The Levitz Aliyah was made possible by Nefesh B'Nefesh's Guided Aliyah Program, which works together with the Population and Immigration Authority, the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael and JNF-USA.