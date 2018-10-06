'There's no intelligence organization in the world like you'

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot participated today in the annual meeting of the Military Intelligence Research Division branch and related to the Division's work.

"Events of the past few weeks attest to the complexity and fragmentation that you often analyze and describe. We demand of you not only to provide warning of war, but also to provide strategic, operative, and tactical warnings," Eizenkot said. "I don't think there's another intelligence organization in the world that requires such three-tiered resolution. The Research Division is a major player in the strategic dimension of the State of Israel.

"The Research Division's combined wisdom is presented in the various discussions, and the attempt to bring as precise and clear a picture as possible, including operational recommendations, happens on a daily basis and is given very high weight among Israel's political echelon decision-making," the Chief of Staff added.

Research Division head Brig. Gen. Dror Shalom said at the conference, "We're in a period of many challenges and opportunities for the State of Israel and the IDF. The Military Intelligence Research Division stands at the forefront of dealing with the changing reality. It succeeds in influencing both the strategic and operational levels, and is deeply involved in IDF activities. The Research Division's efforts to cope with the variety of challenges posed by our enemies and the many changes that characterize the information age require of us, officers and soldiers of the Research Division, not only excellence, courage, and knowledge, but also modesty."

At the conference, 29 certificates of excellence were awarded to soldiers and officers of the entire brigade who demonstrated exceptional excellence in their positions. In addition, ranks were awarded to the first six soldiers serving as part of the "Far Vision" project in the Research Division.