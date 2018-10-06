Countries which met in Canada promised to 'protect fair trade and fight protectionism,' but Trump later says he won't endorse declaration.

US President Donald Trump, who is on his way to a summit with Kim Jong-un in Singapore, has rejected the agreement he signed with leaders of G7 countries to fight protectionism - a policy of imposing tariffs on imported goods to boost self-production.

Trump signed the document too - but a few hours later, on an Air Force One flight to Singapore, he tweeted: ”PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, ‘US Tariffs were kind of insulting’ and he ‘will not be pushed around.’"

“Very dishonest & weak,” Trump said. “Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!”

Trump also tweeted, “Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!”