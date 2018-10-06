US President Donald Trump, who is on his way to a summit with Kim Jong-un in Singapore, has rejected the agreement he signed with leaders of G7 countries to fight protectionism - a policy of imposing tariffs on imported goods to boost self-production.
Trump signed the document too - but a few hours later, on an Air Force One flight to Singapore, he tweeted: ”PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, ‘US Tariffs were kind of insulting’ and he ‘will not be pushed around.’"
“Very dishonest & weak,” Trump said. “Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!”
Trump also tweeted, “Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!”