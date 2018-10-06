G7 leaders: Ensure Iran's nuclear program remains peaceful

G7 leaders pledged on Saturday to ensure Iran’s nuclear program remains peaceful in a joint statement released following their summit in Quebec, Canada.

“We are committed to permanently ensuring that Iran’s nuclear program remains peaceful, in line with its international obligations and commitments to never seek, develop or acquire a nuclear weapon,” said the statement, according to AFP.

“We condemn all financial support of terrorism including terrorist groups sponsored by Iran. We also call upon Iran to play a constructive role by contributing to efforts to counter terrorism and achieve political solutions, reconciliation and peace in the region,” the statement added.

The G7 group includes European heavyweights such as Germany, France and Britain who were all signatories to the 2015 nuclear accord which allowed for the lifting of sanctions on Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 deal last month and announced he would reimpose sanctions on the Islamic Republic that were frozen as part of the agreement.

While Trump withdrew from the Iran deal, the European Union did not follow suit, and said it would remain in the agreement and will do so “as long as Iran continues to implement its nuclear related commitments, as it is doing so far.”

Tehran has demanded that Europe come up with an economic package to offset the effects of the U.S. withdrawal.

The communique summarizing the two-day G7 summit was not endorsed by U.S. President Donald Trump, mainly due to the inclusion of a clause on free trade with which he disagreed.