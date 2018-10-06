PA: IDF 'the least moral army in the world'

The Palestinian Authority's (PA) foreign ministry in Ramallah on Saturday blasted the "Israeli occupation leaders" who, it claims, are trying to deceive international public opinion in order to protect their "terrorist mentality which is based on denial of Palestinian existence and killing [of Palestinians]."

In a statement, the bureau condemned what it called "the brutal aggression of the occupation against the processions of return, the crimes that were committed and the armed violations of international law."

In addition, the statement claimed that "the brutal actions of the occupation army prove the moral inferiority of this army" and that "this army is the most criminal, the most lethal and the most extreme army, and far removed from morality and human values."

The so-called “March of the Return” violent riots, openly encouraged by Hamas, have been going on since March 30.

In these weekly violent riots, Gazans have hurled rocks, firebombs, and flaming tires at Israeli soldiers securing the border and have used makeshift “terror kites” to drop explosives on Israeli positions.

On Friday, the rioters used a new weapon in the form of an explosive charge attached to a large helium balloon that can travel for long distances.