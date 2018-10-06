Assad: Russia and Israel aren't coordinated

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad is denying reports that Israel coordinated air strikes in Syria with Russia.

In an interview with the British Daily Mail newspaper to be published on Sunday, Assad said, “Russia never coordinated with anyone against Syria, either politically or militarily…how could they help the Syrian Army advancing and at the same time work with our enemies in order to destroy our army?”

The Syrian President also said that both the Russians and the Iranians are taking part in the civil war in his country because they “were invited by the Syrian government, their existence in Syria is a legitimate existence.”

“The United States, the UK, it is illegal, it is an invasion, they are breaching the sovereignty of Syria – a sovereign country. So, their existence is not legal at all, it is an illegitimate existence,” he charged.

Assad again denied using chemical weapons against Syrian civilians, claiming that allegations that the regime was behind an attack in Ghouta in April were fabricated by Britain.

“After we liberated al-Ghouta, where the alleged attack happened, many foreign journalists, some of them against the Syrian government, asked local people about the chemical attack, and they said ‘we didn’t see any chemical attack, it didn’t happen,’” claimed Assad. “It was a lie, especially after we liberated that area, our information confirmed that that attack did not take place. The British government should first prove with evidence that the attack happened, and then they should prove who is responsible – of course this did not happen.”