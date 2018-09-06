Fox News columnist Charles Krauthammer has just weeks to live

Charles Krauthammer says he leaves life 'with no regrets' after losing his battle with cancer.

Fox News columnist Charles Krauthammer, 68, on Friday announced that he is in the final stages of cancer, and has just weeks left to live.

In a letter to readers published on The Washington Post, Krauthammer wrote, "I leave this life with no regrets."

In addition to his work with Fox News, Krauthammer has written for The Washington Post since 1984. After his diagnosis in summer 2017, he went on sick leave from both sites.

In May 2018, Fox News anchor Bret Baier said Krauthammer had sent a message saying, "The worst now appears to be behind me."

However, Krauthammer Friday letter noted that the cancer had returned, and that "this is the final verdict. My fight is over."

He also noted that he had had "a wonderful life, full and complete with the great loves and great endeavors that make it worth living. I am sad to leave, but I leave with the knowledge that I lived the life that I intended."

"I believe that the pursuit of truth and right ideas through honest debate and rigorous argument is a noble undertaking," Krauthammer wrote in his letter. "I am grateful to have played a small role in the conversations that have helped guide this extraordinary nation's destiny."

Krauthammer suffered a diving accident during college which left him paralyzed from the neck down. His chosen field of studies was psychiatry and he graduate from Harvard Medical School in 1975, working in the field before leaving it to become a writer.