Trump: I'll know whether Kim is serious 'in first minute'

US Pres. Trump says he believes North Korea will 'be a tremendous place' within a short time.

US President Donald Trump spoke at the G7 Summit on Saturday about his upcoming meeting with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un.

The meeting, which will take place in Singapore, is a "one-time shot" for Kim, Trump said, emphasizing that the goal is denuclearization..

"We really think that North Korea will be a tremendous place in a very short period of time," he said.

"They're really working very well with us. So I say so far, so good. We're gonna have to see what happens...

"I think it's very important for North Korea, South Korea, Japan, the world, and the United States. It's a great thing. And we'll see what happens.

"I really feel confident.... I really believe he's going to do something very positive for his people, for himself, his family. He's got an opportunity the likes of which I think almost - if you look into history, very few people have ever had. He can take that nation, with those great people, and truly make it great. So it's a one-time shot. And I think it's going to work out very well. And that's why I feel positive, because it makes so much sense."

However, he also admitted that there's "a good chance it won't work out" but said, "I think within the first minute, I’ll know."