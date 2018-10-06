Danon: Israel will not sit quietly when faced with threats

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Danny Danon on Saturday spoke about the partnership between Hamas and Hezbollah.

"The partnership between Hezbollah and Hamas crosses boundaries," he said. "We are seeing the results of Hamas' terror regime in Gaza. Hamas is now strengthening its connection with Hezbollah in Lebanon - with the approval and support of Iran. [Hamas] is also working to establish itself in Lebanon."

"I have turned to members of the Security Council, warning about the partnership between the terror organizations. I emphasized that Israel will not sit quietly when faced with new and old threats against it.

"Israel will do everything necessary in order to ensure the safety of its citizens."

Earlier this week, Danon warned the Security Council of Hamas' intentions to escalate tensions, urging the Council to clearly and unequivocally condemn Hamas’ dangerous actions."

"In the interest of restoring calm to our region and preventing further violence, it is essential that you hold the terrorist organization accountable," he said then.