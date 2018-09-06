German rappers criticized for anti-Semitism visit Auschwitz

Two German rappers who created an uproar with anti-Semitic lyrics visit Auschwitz.

Two German rappers who created an uproar with anti-Semitic lyrics visited the Auschwitz memorial, JTA reported on Friday.

Kollegah and Farid Bang made a private visit Thursday to the former concentration camp in Poland on an invitation from the International Auschwitz Committee.

The organization’s vice president, Christoph Heubner, who accompanied them on the trip, told the German news media that the visit was a way of making amends to Holocaust survivors, “and it is also a gesture towards their young fans, showing that hatred, contempt for humanity and anti-Semitism have no place in art.”

The musicians did not speak to the media immediately after their visit.

Heubner said they placed a wreath at Block 11 at the memorial and also met young Germans and Poles who volunteer there.

On April 12, the two won an Echo Award in the hip-hop category for an album with lyrics that boasted of physiques “more defined that those of Auschwitz inmates” and called for “another Holocaust; let’s grab the Molotov” cocktails. The album’s title in English is “Young, Brutal, Good Looking 3.”

Several prominent German musicians, including conductor Daniel Barenboim, returned their Echo Awards in protest.

The executive board of Germany’s Music Industry Association, or BVMI, later announced that it had decided to discontinue the Echo Awards, citing the fact that it was “so badly damaged that a complete new beginning is necessary.”

Charlotte Knobloch, head of the Jewish community of Munich and Bavaria, herself a Holocaust survivor, had condemned the award as a “devastating” example of the normalcy of anti-Semitism in today’s society.

