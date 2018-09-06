Poll: Likud remains largest party in Knesset

New poll finds that if elections were to be held today, Likud would win 31 seats, with Yesh Atid a distant second.

If elections were to be held today, the Likud would remain the largest party with 31 Knesset seats, according to a poll published by Channel 10 News on Friday.

The poll was conducted following the recent barrage of rockets that were fired from Gaza towards the communities surrounding Gaza and the cancellation of the friendly match between the Israeli and Argentinian soccer teams.

The poll found that Yesh Atid would come in a distant second with 18 seats were elections to be held today, while the Zionist Union continues to weaken and receives only 13 Knesset seats, compared with 24 it has in the current Knesset.

The poll further found that the Joint List receives 12 seats, the Jewish Home wins 11, Meretz with 7, followed by Kulanu, Yisrael Beytenu and United Torah Judaism, each with 6 seats. Shas and the new party founded by MK Orly Levy-Abekasis would each win 5 seats.

Respondents to the poll were also asked: "Among the following people, who do you think is best suited to head the government?"

The results show that Binyamin Netanyahu is still considered most suitable prime minister, with 39%. Far behind him are Yair Lapid with 13%, Avi Gabbay with 7%, Naftali Bennett with 6% and Avigdor Liberman with 4%.

