Jay Shapiro claims that Oslo Agreement left Israel with a festering wound.
In his opinion, the present difficult situation on Israel's border is the result of the shortsightedness of Israel's leadership that let to the Oslo Agreement.
Loading....
|
Gaza is Israel's swollen appendix
Gaza problem must be resolved in a way that make sure that the Israeli deterrence works.
Contact Editor
Jay Shapiro, 08/06/18 16:38
IDF patrols Gaza border
Flash 90
Jay Shapiro claims that Oslo Agreement left Israel with a festering wound.
In his opinion, the present difficult situation on Israel's border is the result of the shortsightedness of Israel's leadership that let to the Oslo Agreement.
Loading....
top