Gaza is Israel's swollen appendix

Gaza problem must be resolved in a way that make sure that the Israeli deterrence works.

Jay Shapiro,

IDF patrols Gaza border
IDF patrols Gaza border
Flash 90

Jay Shapiro claims that Oslo Agreement left Israel with a festering wound.

In his opinion, the present difficult situation on Israel's border is the result of the shortsightedness of Israel's leadership that let to the Oslo Agreement.



Tags:Gaza border, The Israeli perspective




