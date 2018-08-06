Thousands riot in south, tens of thousands allowed in Jerusalem

Israel allows PA Arabs to pray on Temple Mount, at Cave of the Patriarchs. Meanwhile, Gaza rioters burn tires near border fence.

On Friday morning, 87,000 Palestinian Authority (PA) Arabs passed through Israel's security checkpoints in Judea and Samaria on their way to Ramadan prayers in Jerusalem.

According to an Israel Police spokesman, over 190,000 people arrived in the Old City of Jerusalem to pray on the Temple Mount, and police forces are securing Israel's Old City, protecting civilians while allowing Ramadan celebrations to continue.

At the same time, over 8,000 PA Arabs arrived at Hevron's Cave of the Patriarchs for the prayers.

The IDF has reinforced forces in the area, and is working with Shabak (Israel Security Agency), the Civil Administration, Border Police, and Israel Police to allow the Ramadan prayers to take place while ensuring the security of roads, Jewish towns, civilian safety, and order.

At the same time, 4,000 rioters are burning tires in five locations along the Gaza-Israel border. IDF forces used riot dispersal methods and are acting according to army protocol.

The IDF has also reinforced its forces along the Gaza border, in order to protect the residents of Jewish towns in the area, as well as security infrastructure, from possible harm by Hamas and other terror organizations.