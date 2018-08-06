'We fail to protect our babies and toddlers'

MK Yifat Shasha-Biton (Kulanu), who chairs the Knesset's Special Committee for the Rights of the Child, slammed Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit for opposing her bill to place security cameras in places where those considered helpless spend time.

The Knesset's Ministerial Committee for Legislation will vote on the bill on Sunday.

According to Israel Hayom, Mandelblit opposes the law because "it is too broad and does not differentiate between different populations, some of which are already dealt with in existing laws."

"I'm sorry that this is the stance of the Attorney General, at a time when we are failing to protect our babies and toddlers," Shasha-Biton said.

"This bill is not too broad, since it deals with groups of helpless [individuals] in Israel, which do not receive enough protection in government institutions."

Last month, 14-month-old Yasmin Vineta was suffocated by a daycare assistant at her Petah Tikva daycare. Initial investigations showed no signs of violence, but a security camera found during a search and believed to be broken by the daycare's staff showed that Vineta had in fact been murdered by a staff member.

Similar incidents have occurred in other daycare centers around the country, and elder abuse has occurred as well.