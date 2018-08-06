Report: Former Chief of Staff to run for PM

Former Chief of Staff Benny Gantz may run as Zionist Union's candidate for prime minister, report says.

Zionist Union Chairman Avi Gabbay is pressuring former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz to join the Laboor party.

According to Maariv's Ben Caspit, the two men have agreed that Gantz will join the Zionist Union and serve as their candidate for prime minister, while Gabbay will continue to lead the party and will remain in top place on the joint Zionist Union list.

They also agreed that if the Zionist Union wins the elections and Gantz is able to form a coalition, Gabbay will be a senior minister in it. Otherwise, Gantz will step down and allow Gabbay to continue leading the party until its next primaries.

"Gantz has already decided to go into politics, and despite a long and secret relationship with the Netanyahu family in Balfour, he decided not to join the Likud," Caspit wrote in his column in Maariv.

"If this agreement between him and Gabbay does become reality, he will be the first candidate to run for prime minister four years after completing his service as Chief of Staff."

He also added that Gabbay and Gantz "may make a basic agreement, but they will leave the final decision for later."