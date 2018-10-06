Esty & Eli: A Happy Ending … Or Is It?

Esty was 10 years old when diagnosed with metabolic disease. One repercussion her family did not see coming was its effect on shidduchim.

Esty was just 10 years old when she was diagnosed with a metabolic disease. The illness took over her family’s life in many ways. She suffered daily, and her parents gradually sank into tremendous debt due to her medical expenses. One repercussion they did not see coming, however, was its effect on her shidduchim.

For years, an otherwise lovely girl dated, and was disappointed time and time again. Until she met Eli.

Eli is a baal teshuva, who is also no stranger to suffering. His family disapproves of his being religious, and in many ways he is alone in the world. He is committed, however, to living a life of Torah and mitzvos. By marrying Esty, he can complete his dream of having a frum family and home.

In many ways it is a happy ending to what was a sad story. However, they are not out of the woods yet. Esty’s family is unable to provide their daughter with anything financially for her wedding or her future home. Eli, scraping by on a bochur’s budget, has no family to help him. These two special young people are approaching their wedding date unable to afford a gown, a hall, or even furniture for an apartment.

A hachnasas kallah campaign called “Esty’s fund” has been opened for them, with the hopes of making marriage a happy event for these two special young people. The page features a statement and video from multiple Jerusalem rabbanim, including Rosh Yeshiva Rav Naftali Nussbaum shlit”a, and Rav Dovid Cohen shlit”a.

Rav Nussbaum’s statement says explicitly that he knows the kallah’s family personally, and that Esty is suffering daily. Their hope is that the Rav’s backing will show the public how truly painful the situation is.

