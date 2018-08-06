Austria to expel 40 imans, close 7 mosques

Mosques run by Turkish umbrella group to be shuttered in crackdown on 'political Islam' in Austria.'

Austria will expel dozens of foreign-funded radical Imans and shut down seven Mosques, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced Friday.

The mosques which will be closed are Turkish-backed mosques where children were photographed playing dead and reenacting the Battle of Gallipoli, the only major battle the Ottoman Empire won during World War One.

In the photographs, the children are seen wearing mock military uniforms, saluting, waving Turkish flags, and playing dead.

"Parallel societies, political Islam and radicalization have no place in our country," Kurz said.

The mosque at which the photographs were taken is overseen by the Turkish-Islamic Cultural Associations (ATIB), as are the other six mosques which will be closed.

In addition, Interior Minister Herbert Kickl announced that the residency permits of 40 imans employed by the ATIB will be revoked.