New York: Pizza deliveryman discovered to be illegal immigrant

New York military base alerts immigration authorities after discovering pizza deliveryman to be illegal immigrant.

A pizza deliveryman sent to deliver pizza to a military base in Brooklyn was discovered to be an illegal immigrant and reported.

The deliveryman, Pablo Villavicencio from Ecuador, lives in Long Island with his American wife, who he married five years ago, and their children, the New York Post noted.

Villavicencio failed to comply with a voluntary departure order issued in 2010. In February, he applied for a Green Card. Currently, he is being held at a New Jersey facility.

He has worked with the pizza company for nine months.

According to the New York Post, Villavicencio says he arrived last week at the Fort Hamilton military base to deliver a pie, showing his city-issued identity card. However, a second guard inside the base asked for additional identification, which Villavicencio was unable to provide, leading officials to call US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The sergeant who had ordered the pizza tried and failed to defend him, he added.