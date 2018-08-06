Trump: Iran is not the same since I left the deal

Trump says his recent decision to abandon the Iran nuclear deal has already curbed Iran’s behavior.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that his recent decision to abandon the Iran nuclear deal had already curbed Iran’s behavior.

“Iran is not the same country that it was a few months ago,” Trump said at a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to The New York Times.

“They’re a much, much different group of leaders,” he added.

Trump withdrew from the 2015 deal last month and announced he would reimpose sanctions on the Islamic Republic that were frozen as part of the agreement.

Since then, Washington has imposed sanctions on five Iranians with links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. It also sanctioned Iran’s central bank governor and an Iraq-based bank for “moving millions of dollars” for Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard.

Another round of sanctions targeted several Iranian and Turkish companies and a number of aircraft.

The President said on Thursday his willingness to walk away from the Iran deal would set the tone for his negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over that country’s nuclear program. He pointed out that he had already walked away from the North Korea meeting once, a decision he reversed after the North issued a conciliatory response.

“I believe we’re going to have a terrific success or a modified success,” Trump said.

Depending on the success of the summit meeting, he added, he could foresee inviting Kim for a follow-up meeting at the White House. Trump also left open the possibility of signing a peace declaration that would formally end the Korean War after decades of military hostilities.