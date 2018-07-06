'Police officer told me to take off my kippah'

European Jewish leader Rabbi Menachem Margolin says Brussels police told him to remove his kippah at his own event.

Police instructed the organizer of an event celebrating Europe's technological ties with Israel in Brussels to remove his kippah.

"I was just requested by a security officer to remove my kippah for security reasons," Rabbi Menachem Margolin, the founder of the European Jewish Association and Europe Israel Public Affairs, told Arutz Sheva outside the event.

"But I will never do it," said Rabbi Margolin.

Despite the police's request, Rabbi Margolin said that the event was "great" and that "thousands of people celebrated Jerusalem's high tech."

"This is the second time that we brought Israeli technology, high tech companies from Jerusalem, to present what they do here in Brussels in front of the European parliament.

"Thousands of people enjoy and can see what Jerusalem can contribute to their lives," he said.