New industrial zone in western Samaria

Samaria Regional Council Head: 'Historic move that is expected to change the face of settlement in Samaria.'

The industrial zone of Nahal Rabah, which is planned to be built next to the western Samaria towns of Oranit, Shaarei Tikva, Elkana, and Etz Efraim, received final approval.

Work on the ground is expected to begin by the end of the year.

The project will be the largest industrial zone in Judea and Samaria, and will cover an area of approximately 2 million square meters.

The planning of the industrial zone of Nahal Rabah was stalled and stopped for about 10 years due to disputes between the neighboring municipalities.

About a year and a half ago, the head of the Civil Administration, Brigadier General Achvat Ben Hur and the head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, together with GOC Central Command Ronny Numa, reached a breakthrough in the matter.

At a meeting held at the offices of the Samaria Regional Council, a planning alternative was chosen for the Planning and Building Plan, which will be discussed by the end of 2018, as approved by the head of the Civil Administration.

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, said that "this is a historic move that is expected to change the face of settlement in Samaria in general and the settlements of Samaria Gate in particular. The new industrial zone is planned on an area of ​​3,000 dunams (340 acres) north and south of Highway 5, and it will include areas for commerce and high-tech offices, areas for regional public buildings, and industrial areas.

As part of the project, the Sha'ar Shomron interchange and the transportation terminal will be significantly upgraded, and the terminal is expected to include a light rail station on the future Rosh Ha'Ayin line.

At the same time, this plan has recently been approved for the submission of a master plan for the Nahal Rabah Cemetery, which is located east of the planned employment area. The cemetery is supposed to provide a regional response to the needs of the towns in western Samaria.