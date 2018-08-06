New York Senatorial candidate Chele Farley says Israel a 'huge ally' of the US, relationship must grow closer.

New York Senatorial candidate Chele Farley spoke to Arutz Sheva about the US-Israel relationship.

"We need to do everything we can to protect Israel," Farley said and he annual Israel Day Concert in Central Park.

"Israel is a huge ally of the United States, and the United States must and will do everything possible to ensure that Israel stays safe and stays strong."

She spoke about her recent trip to Israel, where she witnessed the challenges Israel faces from terrorist on the Gaza border, including the terror tunnels and the use of incendiary kites to set Israeli fields ablaze

"This lieutenant colonel brought up the issue that these kites were being floated by children. And their point is 'we will never hurt a child, that the children honestly don't know what they're doing.' And so the idea was to not hurt them, but to make sure that the kites themselves didn't harm property."

Farley said that the State of New York needs a senator who views the US relationship with Israel as "a priority."