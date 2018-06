A 6-year-old boy died after he fell from a bicycle in the community of Pnei Hever in the Hevron regional Council Thursday.

A Magen David Adom (MDA) team provided the child with emergency first aid at the scene and evacuated him to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem while performing CPR.

Despite the medical team's efforts, the boy was declared dead.

Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances behind the tragedy.