Watch: Integrated combat on the battlefield

The combined battle series, the final exercise of the unified ground officer course, ended today (Thursday) at the IDF's Shizafon training base in the Negev.

The exercise lasted three weeks and involved training for a variety of combat scenarios.

The purpose of the exercise is for the IDF infantry, armored, engineering, artillery, intelligence collection, and border police forces to train to fight together.

In two weeks' time, the cadets of the Unified Ground Forces course will finish their training and stand on the parade ground in a festive ceremony marking 50 years of training for the IDF Officers School.





