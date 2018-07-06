Tel Aviv green lights plans for 100-story skyscraper

'Bein Arim Tower' to be tallest building in Israel when completed, featuring 140,000 square yards of office space.

A Tel Aviv municipal committee has given the green light to construct a 100-story tower in the city.

The Bein Arim Tower will be the tallest skyscraper in the city when it is completed, the business daily Globes reported.

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Commission passed the approval on Monday. The site for the building is in the center of the city’s metropolitan area and conveniently located to highways and railway entrances.

Plans for the site, which is owned by the municipality, also includes more than 140,000 square yards of space for offices, hotels, commerce, and public areas, according to Globes.