IDF to Gazans: Don't be tools of Iran, Hamas

Israeli Air Force aircraft dropped leaflets into the Gaza Strip Thursday afternoon, advising residents against participating in planned riots and infiltration attempts into Israel along the Israel-Gaza frontier on Friday.

Organizers of the so-called “March of Return” riots, which began on March 30th, have called on Gazans to turn out this Friday to mark the 51st anniversary of the Six Day War.

Called “Naksa Day” (“Day of Setback”) by organizers, the memorial is typically held on June 5th. This year, however, the riots were delayed until Friday, coinciding with events held in Iran dubbed “Jerusalem Day”.

On Thursday, Israeli aircraft dropped leaflets into the Strip, warning Gazans not to approach the security fence on the Israeli-Gaza border, and urged would-be rioters not to take part in the violent clashes with IDF forces expected to take place on Friday.

“A short while ago, IDF aircraft dropped leaflets across the Gaza Strip, warning the residents of Gaza against approaching the security fence and attempting to sabotage it or carrying out acts of terror against Israeli civilians and security forces,” and IDF spokesperson said Thursday afternoon.

“The IDF again warns the people Gaza not to approach the security fence and not to serve as a tool for Hamas – as has occurred during the violent riots of recent weeks. The IDF is prepared for many scenarios and is determined to protect Israeli civilians and Israeli sovereignty.”

“The IDF will not allow any damage to the fence or security infrastructure which protect Israeli civilians and will continue to act against those who wish to harm Israel's security.”

According to the spokesperson, the leaflets read as follows:

“To the residents of Gaza! Peace be unto you and may you have a blessed Ramadan. A wise man takes into account the consequences of his actions ahead of time, and chooses the path whose benefits outweigh its potential damage. If you consider this in deciding whether to approach the security fence or cross it, you will conclude that this action is neither worthwhile and is liable to be severely detrimental.

“Therefore, for your own benefit, it is better that you not participate in the violent riots at the fence, not attempt to breach it, and not permit Hamas to turn you into a tool to advance its narrow agenda. Behind this agenda is Shi'ite Iran, which has made it its mission to inflame tensions in the region for the sake of its religious and sectarian interests.

“You would do well not to permit Hamas to transform you into its hostages, to enable it to make political gains at the expense of the wellbeing and future of the people of Gaza in general and its young people in particular.

“In order to prevent harmful consequences, we call on you not to take part in the violent riots and the chaos and not to put yourselves in harm's way.”