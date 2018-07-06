'Proud to be a part of Israeli delegation helping in Guatemala'

Tal Rabin joined the Israeli Foreign Affairs, National Security Council, Israeli Health Ministry and MDA aid delegation that left for Guatemala following the eruption of the volcano Fuego.



The eruption of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala this week caused a serious humanitarian crisis, following which, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu offered humanitarian aid to the President of Guatemala Jimmy Morales. The Israeli delegation, includes doctors, nurses and a Paramedic.



"I am proud to be part of an Israeli delegation that is going to assist the wounded in the disaster in Guatemala," said Tal Rabin, a Paramedic at Magen David Adom who is a representative of MDA and the Israeli Red Cross. “I was offered by MDA to join the delegation and I knew I could not miss this opportunity. I was chosen after years of training in Italy for the treatment of multi-casualty incidents with the Red Cross, and I also gained experience when I went with the MDA delegation to assist in the earthquake in Nepal. "

"As a Paramedic and a medical student who loves the field very much, I have a desire to help people in distress. I feel that this is the right thing to do and it is a great privilege to help on this important mission. In contrast to the previous delegation I went to help with the earthquake in Nepal, where everyone was injured during the earthquake before we arrived, this time the disaster has not yet ended, and there is a fear that this time people will be injured even while we are in the area. In order to prepare as much as possible, I learned about what is going on there from pictures and materials on the Internet and what I am thinking about is the hope that I will be able to assist, there is concern, but mainly the desire to help as much as possible.”



In Guatemala, Tal Rabin will help transfer the wounded to the main hospitals in the country and coordinate the activities of the doctors of the Israeli delegation with the local Red Cross.