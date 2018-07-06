Intel Technology open house shows innovative technologies

Arutz Sheva was at Computex in Taipei, Taiwan, to see innovations being showcased by Intel corporation, and an exhibit on history and future of the personal computer.

"As we go forward we want to keep innovating technology that powers people's most meaningful contributions and enables and enables them to accomplish at the level they want to," said Intel Mobile Innovation Segments General Manager Josh Newman. "We're focused on the PC and how far we've come as an industry in innovating the PC."

Newman showed Arutz Sheva various qualities needed to best "power people's contributions", and the innovations that have developed to accommodate those needs.