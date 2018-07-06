8 injured in collision in southern Israel





One woman was seriously injured, another was moderately injured and six others were lightly injured in a road accident on Route 90 near the southern Israeli community of Tzukim in the Arava.



The accident occurred after a truck and a bus collided with each other. Most of those injured in the accident were among the bus passengers.



MDA medics and an IDF medical force are treating the injured. An MDA helicopter was dispatched to the scene of the accident and is supposed to evacuate the injured woman whose condition is defined as serious for further medical treatment.

"When I got there, I saw the bus with shattered glass on the side of the road, and about 300 meters down the road, the truck with a gash in its front," said MDA medic Eli Shriki.



"A 60-year-old woman with severe limb trauma lay near the bus steps, vaguely conscious. I immediately began giving her medical treatment that included stopping bleeding and placing a tourniquet. Other patients left the bus independently," Shriki said.

According to Shriki, "together with large forces of MDA and medical forces of the army who arrived at the site, we gave the injured medical treatment that included dressing wounds and stopping bleeding."