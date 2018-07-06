Diplomatic tsunami or renaissance for Israel?

What are Netanyahu’s chances of persuading European leaders to pull out of the controversial Iranian nuclear deal?

The Land Of Israel Network

Binyamin Netanyahu at Jerusalem embassy opening
Binyamin Netanyahu at Jerusalem embassy opening
Yonatan Sindel/Flash 90

Gil Hoffman interviews Ariel Kahana, the new diplomatic correspondent of the Israel Hayom newspaper.

Kahana speaks live from rainy Paris, where he is accompanying Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on a tour of three European capitals.

Hoffman and Kahana speak about Netanyahu’s chances of persuading European leaders to pull out of the controversial Iranian nuclear deal, whether Netanyahu really supports the creation of a Palestinian state, and about the predictions that Israel would be shunned by the international community that have been proven false.




