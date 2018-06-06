Did UN doctor video to erase pro-Israel speaker's credentials?

UN publishes video of anti-Semitism event where credentials of speaker accusing UN of anti-Semitism are cut out.

The United Nations has been accused of doctoring a video to erase the credentials of a pro-Israel speaker.

Professor Anne Bayefsky, the director of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust and president of Human Rights Voices, an NGO which monitors the UN, delivered a speech about the effects of the BDS movement during a recent event at the UN on anti-Semitism.

Professor Bayefsky was invited by the Israeli mission to the UN to address the event.

During her speech, Bayefsky stated that the UN has been unable to deal with anti-Semitism around the world because anti-Semitism is rampant in the organization itself.

The UN published an official video of the event on May 30, which included Bayefky's speech. Two minutes of the video were missing, however, including the introduction to Bayefsky's address in which were credentials were given.

Bayefsky claimed that the video was edited in a deliberate attempt to shield the UN from criticism over its double standards and treatment of the State of Israel.

"The U.N. has long specialized in historical revisionism, but changing history within a week is a new twist," Bayefsky told the Washington Free Beacon. "Of course they're afraid of the facts on U.N.-driven anti-Semitism. But the solution isn't editorial creativity."

The UN blamed the erasure of Bayefsky's credentials on a technical oversight.

The missing portion has since been reinserted into the video.