IDF soldiers refuse to visit Rabin's grave

Four IDF recruits from a yeshiva refused on ideological grounds to visit the grave of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, according to a report by Kan Radio.

According to the report, the four received notice from their company commander that they would be punished for the action they took and yesterday (Tuesday) the recruits abandoned their base and have not yet returned.

The IDF says that when they return, they will be tried both for desertion and for refusing orders.

The IDF Spokesperson's Office said that "on Sunday, an artillery tank tour was held on Mount Herzl as part of the basic training stage during which soldiers visited the grave of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. Four of the soldiers decided to refuse orders and not to go to the grave, and after returning to the base and having a conversation with their commanders, they decided to leave the base. "

"The incident is not consistent with the values ​​of the IDF and is being handled by the relevant bodies," the IDF spokesman said.