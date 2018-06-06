Ahed Tamimi to remain in prison

An Arab teenager jailed for striking IDF soldiers will remain in prison after her appeal for early release was rejected.

The Parole Board rejected Ahed Tamimi's appeal to reduce her sentence by a third Wednesday. The appeal had been opposed by the Shin Bet on the grounds that she was a dangerous and ideologically motivated criminal and that her sentence should serve as a deterrence.

The committee's decision states that "it is impossible to ignore the Shin Bet's opinion and the severity of the offenses attributed to the prisoner and especially their circumstances, and the prisoner's position that she will continue to act in this manner and does not regret her actions."

Tamimi remained defiant: "I will leave my prison with my head raised, and soldiers today killed my cousin, 21-year-old Din Tamimi in the village of Nabi Saleh," she said, referring to the death of a rioter who was killed while throwing stones at IDF soldiers Wednesday morning.

Tamimi was arrested after she was filmed hitting and kicking a pair of IDF soldiers. In March, she was sentenced to eight months in prison and fined NIS 5,000.