Tags:Australia
Watch: Australian presenter calls Israel a 'rare jewel'
Sky News host Ross Cameron says Arab world should see Israel as beneficial to them.
Contact Editor
Arutz Sheva Staff, 06/06/18 20:15
Israel and surrounding lands
iStock
|
MainAll NewsIn Other News...Watch: Australian presenter calls Israel a 'rare jewel'
Watch: Australian presenter calls Israel a 'rare jewel'
Sky News host Ross Cameron says Arab world should see Israel as beneficial to them.
Contact Editor
Arutz Sheva Staff, 06/06/18 20:15
Israel and surrounding lands
iStock
Tags:Australia
top