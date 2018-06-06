'Our mission is not over until we return the soldiers'

Chief of Staff addresses recent challenges faced by Southern Command. 'While Hamas invests in terror, the IDF stands as a defensive shield.'

Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot spoke today at Southern Command's base in Be'er Sheva during a ceremony marking the changing of heads of Southern Command. He addressed the various challenges Southern Command has faced in recent weeks, and those that still remain.

“Over the last 2 weeks, the Southern Command has been confronted with a wide range of terrorist attacks.

"In response, it's worked hard to protect the southern population-acting vigorously to thwart terror attempts and provide a sense of security for the southern residents of Israel.

“While Hamas chooses to invest resources in attempts to infiltrate Israel and encourages terror attacks under the guise of riots, the commanders of the IDF and their soldiers stand as a defensive shield.”

Eisenkot noted "The Southern Command’s handling of the terror tunnels into Israeli territory" as "an example of precise, extensive planning and creative and determined execution that brings unprecedented achievements.”

Likewise, he asserted, “The building of the structural barrier around the Gaza Strip will provide better security, in addition to strengthening security and relations along the peaceful border with our Egyptian counterparts."

“Soldiers and commanders; the many challenges that the Southern Command faced recently- starting with terror under the guise of civilian protests, to rocket launch attempts towards the communities next to the Gaza Strip, have shown us time after time that we have a responsibility. This responsibility is to always be prepared in addition to strengthening the Israeli homefront on a daily basis and in emergency situations.”

Eisenkot concluded by noting the soldiers whose bodies are being held by Hamas in Gaza.

“Our mission will not be over until we return Lt. Hadar Goldin and Staff Sgt. Oron Shaul.”