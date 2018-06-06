Driver loses control of vehicle, hits cafe

A driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a cafe in Tel Aviv Wednesday afternoon.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics who were called to the scene treated a six-year-old boy who was moderately injured and two others who were lightly injured, and evacuated them to nearby Ichilov Hospital.

MDA emergency paramedic Elior Yosef said: "When I got there there was a lot of commotion. People were running everywhere. A six-year-old boy was lying on the floor with his lower body under a car that hit the sidewalk and hit the cafe tables."

"We rescued the child using special medical equipment in the ambulance and he was evacuated in a moderate and stable condition to the hospital together with the driver of the vehicle, a man of about 60 who was agitated, and a 50-year-old man who fell at the time of the accident and injured his limbs."