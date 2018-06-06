Hawaii mayor's home destroyed in volcano eruption

Hundreds more homes destroyed by Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, including one belonging to mayor of Hawaii County.

Hundreds of oceanfront homes were destroyed earlier this week due to lava flow from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano - including one home belonging to the mayor of Hawaii County.

Hawaii County is coterminous with the big island of Hawaii.

Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder told AFP on Tuesday that two communities were affected by lava flow on Monday night. She said there were no immediate reports of casualties, however, as residents had been evacuated beforehand.

Snyder also noted that one of the homes that was destroyed belonged to Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim.

"His second home was claimed by lava," she said, according to AFP.

Snyder said that, in addition to the latest homes, 117 others have been destroyed since the volcano started erupting at the beginning of May, while 2,500 people have been evacuated.

However, no casualties have been reported as a result of the Kilauea eruptions.

On Sunday, dozens were killed in Guatemala after the Volcan del Fuego volcano south of Guatemala City erupted.

The Associated Press this morning reported at least 75 dead and 192 missing from the eruption.

On Monday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced that it was sending $10,000 in emergency aid to Guatemala for the purchase of medicine and other basic supplies for survivors.

“We follow with worry the eruption of the Fuego volcano in #Guatemala,” tweeted Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon. “Our hearts go to the victims and their families. From Israel we extend solidarity and friendship.”

“Following the volcanic eruption in Guatemala, the Foreign Ministry has sent $10,000 in immediate emergency aid for the purchase of emergency equipment (medicine, food, and blankets) for those affected. We will undertake an evaluation soon with Guatemalan authorities.”