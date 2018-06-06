Stolen APC leads Virginia police on chase

Man steals military vehicle from Virginia National Guard base, leads police on 2-hour chase.

An American soldier stole an armored personnel carrier (APC) from a military base in Virginia and led police on a chase for two hours Tuesday.

The unidentified man hijacked the vehicle from the Fort Pickett National Guard base in Blackstone, Virginia at approximately 7:50 PM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday evening.

State police spokeswoman Corinne Geller told Reuters that the stolen APC was driven on Route towards Richmond before moving onto Interstate 95.

At one point, the APC was being driven toward's the State Capital Building.

Approximately a dozen police vehicles pursued the stolen military vehicle, which uses tracks similar to a tank.

The driver pulled over and surrendered to police at approximately 9:40 PM.

Parker Slaybaugh, the Communications Director for Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox, posted a video of the incident on his Twitter account.

Slaybaugh wrote: "This is INSANE! Someone has hijacked a “Tank-like” vehicle from Fort Pickett and just drove it by our apartment!"