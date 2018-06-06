Watch: Driver found asleep at the wheel





Traffic police officers operating at the Na'an junction on Route 40 in central Israel noticed a private vehicle standing still in the middle of the road, its engine running and brake lights on.



When the traffic light turned green and the vehicle still did not move, police approached the vehicle.



The policeman who opened the door of the vehicle found, to his amazement, the driver asleep, and woke the driver, who smelled strongly of alcohol.



The policeman stopped the engine of the vehicle, and asked the driver if he was drunk. The driver replied, "I'm stoned."

The driver was arrested and remains in detention until a remand hearing.