PM, in meeting with Theresa May, blames Iranian regime's hatred for Israel for Gaza's suffering.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu blamed Iran for the problems facing the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu made the remarks during his meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May Wednesday.

"The problems in Gaza begin with Iran's basic desire to destroy Israel. They are burning our fields and trying to break through our fences to kidnap soldiers and harm civilians. This is not a non-violent demonstration," Netanyahu said.

"We are doing everything we can to prevent loss of life," he added.

The prime minister is in Europe to discuss various issues with European leaders, including the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Iran;s regional ambitions, the Syrian civil war, and the recent violence on the Gaza border.

This week, Iran's leaders threatened to return to accelerated enrichment of uranium and to withdraw from the nuclear agreement.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called Israel “a malignant cancerous tumor in the West Asian region that has to be removed and eradicated” in a tweet published this week.